Trump says U.S.-China trade deal could be announced in about four weeks

President Donald Trump said on Thursday a trade deal with China was close and could be announced in about four weeks, but issued the warning that if China does not resolves the issues the United States wants to see resolved, it would be difficult to let China keep trading with the U.S.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said some of the tougher points of a deal had been agreed but they still had to resolve some of them. He was accompanied by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

“It’s got a very, very good chance of happening. I think that will be great for both countries,” Trump said, adding he would hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping if there were a deal.

“I would say we’ll know over the next four weeks,” Trump said.

Reuters reports that Trump declined to say what would happen to U.S. tariffs on $250 billion worth of goods as part of the deal.

When asked about the benefits of an agreement for China, Trump said China “will continue to trade with the United States. Otherwise it would be very tough for us to allow that to happen,” Trump added.