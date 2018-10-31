Trump says United States is planning “tent cities” for migrants

President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration is planning to build tent cities for thousands of Central American migrants making their way through Mexico to the United States as part of a migrant caravan.
The announcement made during a Fox News interview came as the Pentagon also said that it was deploying 5,200 active-duty troops to strengthen security in the southern border.
“If they apply for asylum, we’re going to hold them until such time as their trial takes place. We’re going to hold them, we’re going to build tent cities, we’re gonna build tents all over the place.
“We’re not gonna build structures and spend all of these hundreds of millions of dollars. We’re gonna have tents, they’re gonna be very nice, and they’re going to wait, and if they don’t get asylum they get out,” the president said.
Asylum seekers, Trump said, would remain in detention while their claims were being processed. A move that he hopes would deter applicants from coming to the US.
“If you wanna wait, they don’t usually get asylum. You know that. The problem is they release them in and then they have the trial, three years later, and nobody shows up.
“But we are gonna, unlike Obama and unlike others, we’re going to take the people, we’re going to put them in, and they’re gonna wait.”
Trump has been campaigning against the migrant caravan, stirring fear of immigrants ahead of the November midterm elections.
The president is expected to hold 11 rallies in the days before November 6.
Trump dice que Estados Unidos planea “ciudades de tiendas de campaña” para migrantes
El presidente Donald Trump dijo el lunes que su gobierno planea construir ciudades de campaña para miles de migrantes centro-americanos que se dirigen a través de México a los Estados Unidos como parte de una caravana de inmigrantes.
El anuncio hecho durante una entrevista con Fox News se produjo cuando el Pentágono también dijo que desplegaba 5.200 tropas en servicio activo para fortalecer la seguridad en la frontera sur.
“Si solicitan asilo, los retendremos hasta el momento de su juicio. Vamos a retenerlos, vamos a construir ciudades de tiendas de campaña, vamos a construir tiendas de campaña por todo el lugar.”
“No vamos a construir estructuras y gastar todos estos cientos de millones de dólares. Vamos a tener tiendas de campaña, serán muy agradables, y van a esperar, y si no consiguen asilo, se tendrán que ir del país”, dijo el presidente.
Los solicitantes de asilo, dijo Trump, permanecerían en detención mientras se procesaban sus reclamos. Un movimiento que él espera disuadiría a los solicitantes de venir a los Estados Unidos.
“Si quieren esperar, no suelen obtener asilo. Lo saben. El problema es que los liberan y luego tienen el juicio, tres años más tarde, y nadie aparece”.
“Pero vamos a, a diferencia de Obama y a diferencia de otros, vamos a tomar a la gente, vamos a retenerlos y ellos van a esperar”.
Trump ha estado haciendo campaña contra la caravana de migrantes, despertando el miedo a los inmigrantes antes de las elecciones de noviembre.
Se espera que el presidente realice 11 mítines en los días anteriores al 6 de noviembre.