Trump says United States is planning “tent cities” for migrants

President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration is planning to build tent cities for thousands of Central American migrants making their way through Mexico to the United States as part of a migrant caravan.

The announcement made during a Fox News interview came as the Pentagon also said that it was deploying 5,200 active-duty troops to strengthen security in the southern border.

“If they apply for asylum, we’re going to hold them until such time as their trial takes place. We’re going to hold them, we’re going to build tent cities, we’re gonna build tents all over the place.

“We’re not gonna build structures and spend all of these hundreds of millions of dollars. We’re gonna have tents, they’re gonna be very nice, and they’re going to wait, and if they don’t get asylum they get out,” the president said.

Asylum seekers, Trump said, would remain in detention while their claims were being processed. A move that he hopes would deter applicants from coming to the US.

“If you wanna wait, they don’t usually get asylum. You know that. The problem is they release them in and then they have the trial, three years later, and nobody shows up.

“But we are gonna, unlike Obama and unlike others, we’re going to take the people, we’re going to put them in, and they’re gonna wait.”

Trump has been campaigning against the migrant caravan, stirring fear of immigrants ahead of the November midterm elections.

The president is expected to hold 11 rallies in the days before November 6.