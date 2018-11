Trump says US may not add more tariffs on China

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he may not impose more tariffs on Chinese goods after Beijing sent the United States a list of actions it was willing to take to resolve trade tensions between the two superpowers.

Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports to force concessions from Beijing. China has responded with import tariffs on U.S. goods.

Washington wants Beijing to improve market access and intellectual property protections for U.S. companies, cut industrial subsidies and slash a $375 billion trade gap.

The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated in recent months as they have clashed over tariffs, and a major arms sale from the Department of Defense to Taiwan, which China sees as a threat. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday that China needed to change its behavior to avoid a new cold war with the United States.

The U.S. tariff rate on $200 billion in Chinese goods is set to increase to 25 percent from 10 percent on January 1. Reuters reports that Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if Beijing fails to address U.S. demands.

Trump told reporters on Friday at the White House: “We may not have to do that. China would like to make a deal.”

However, he expressed frustration over omitted items from China’s list, “four or five big things left off”, which he claimed was unacceptable.

“They sent a list of things that they’re willing to do, which is a large list, and it’s just not acceptable to me yet.” He did not clarify on the omitted items, but expressed confidence that the missing items would be addressed in any deal agreed on with China.