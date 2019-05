Trump says US will increase tariffs on Chinese goods

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and will target hundreds of billions more soon.

The announcement dramatically increased pressure on China to reach a trade deal with the United States to avert the situation.

Trump’s announcement also comes ahead of another round of talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in Washington, scheduled for this week. But after the president’s tweet, the Chinese delegation could decide not to come because of what is likely to be seen as an escalation by Trump.

Reuters reports that Trump’s move is a reversal of his decision in February not to increase tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion of goods, thanks to progress in the trade talks. The increase will go into effect on Friday, Trump said in a tweet.

“The tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China. The trade deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!”, Trump said.