Trump says “very long” shutdown will take place over border wall standoff

President Donald Trump vowed a “very long” government shutdown if Democrats do not fund his border wall.

The president is demanding $5.7 billion dollars, which was passed by the House of Representatives, but is expected to be rejected in the Senate.

“I hope we don’t but we are totally prepared for a very long shutdown,” he said during a White House event.

The BBC reports that if no deal is reached, parts of the US government will begin to close at midnight on Friday.

Trump said that with only hours remaining to reach a deal, the “chances are probably very good” of a “Democrat shutdown.”

He tweeted early on Friday, “Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security!”

The Senate is currently voting on a measure that the House approved a day earlier by 217-185.

Senators will be able to vote during much of Friday, as they return to Washington from around the country.

Trump said he will postpone his Christmas trip to Florida, in the event of a shutdown.

If Trump’s border wall funding does not pass, it seems less likely to do so next year, when Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.