Trump signs directive to create Space Force

President Donald Trump signed a directive on Tuesday to start the process of creating a new branch of the military dedicated to handling threats in space, called Space Force.

Reuters reports that Space Policy Directive 4 sets the foundation for a legislative initiative to establish a new force under the aegis of the Air Force, the branch currently responsible for space, comparable to the Marines under the U.S. Navy.

Trump had hoped to usher in the force by 2020, but legislation will have to be approved by Congress, which could be difficult for the administration now that the House of Representatives is controlled by Democrats.

In an Oval Office signing ceremony on Tuesday, the president called the Space Force a national security priority.

The memo signed on Tuesday said that the force would have both “combat and combat support functions to enable prompt and sustained offensive and defensive space operations.”