Trump signs measure punishing election interference

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday punishing foreign entities for interfering in US elections, CNN reports.

The order will allow new sanctions against Russian or other foreign actors. The white House hopes the order will help dispel the notion that Trump is soft on the topic and that he has allowed election meddling to go unchallenged.

However, both Republicans and Democrats criticized the move as insufficient.

“Today’s announcement by the administration recognizes the threat, but does not go far enough to address it. The United States can and must do more. Mandatory sanctions on anyone who attacks our electoral systems serve as the best deterrent,” Sen. Marco Rubio and and Sen. Chris Van Hollen wrote. The two lawmakers have introduced a bill that would put such mandatory sanctions in place. The bill was introduced earlier this year.

The order will allow the National Intelligence director to assess and identify foreign actors responsible for election meddling, and direct the Treasury Department to apply sanctions.

Targets could include foreign individuals, companies or governments accused of breaching or attempting to breach election systems, or spreading disinformation in a bid to alter Americans’ votes.

The whole process —from detection to imposing sanctions— could take up to 90 days, but the executive branch, including the President, will have the final say in whether sanctions will be applied.