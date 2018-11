Trump signs sanctions targeting Venezuela’s gold exports

The Trump administration intensified pressure on Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro on Thursday with new sanctions aimed at the South American country’s gold exports, U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said.

In a speech delivered in Miami, Bolton promised a tough stance by Washington toward “dictators and despots near our shores” and singled out Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

“Many of you in the audience today have personally suffered unspeakable horrors at the hands of the regimes in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, only to survive, fight back, conquer, and overcome,” Bolton said in his prepared remarks.

“The troika of tyranny in this hemisphere – Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua – has finally met its match,” Bolton said.

Reuters reports that Venezuela exported 23.62 tons of gold worth $900 million to Turkey in the first nine months of this year, compared with zero in the same period last year, official data showed – an illustration of how the South American country is shifting its pattern of trade following a wave of U.S. sanctions that began last year.

Bolton also criticized Nicaragua’s president Daniel Ortega’s crackdown on political opponents, saying its government “will feel the full weight of America’s robust sanctions regime.”