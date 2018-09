Trump speaks against “globalism” at UN General Assembly

President Donald Trump spoke against the “ideology of globalism” and multinational authorities, highlighting instead the importance of national sovereignty and the need for countries to pay for their own defense.

The president’s remarks were part of his address before the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. It was Trump’s second address before the UN since taking office.

Trump insisted that other nations should look out for themselves and their own interests, and allow the United States to do the same.

“I honor every nation to pursue its own customs, beliefs and traditions. The United States will not tell you how to live or work or worship. We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return.”

Trump’s speech underscored his administration’s nationalistic approach to politics, as well as its economic protectionism and isolation from the rest of the world, including allies.

The audience laughed twice at Mr. Trump during his speech.

CBS News reports that one of the laughs came after the president said his administration has accomplished perhaps more than any other.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished almost more than any other administration in the history of our country. America’s – so true,” Trump said while the audience laughed.

The president added, after the laugh: “Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK.”

The second laugh came when the president reiterated his position that Germany will become “totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course.” And in what seemed to be almost an ironic remark, Trump added, “Here in the western Hemisphere we are committed to maintaining our independence from the encroachment of expansionist foreign powers.”

The president also repeated a long claim of his, saying the United States “will not be taken advantage of any longer.”