Trump stands by administration’s immigration crackdown; says US will not become “migrant camp”

President Donald Trump said on Monday that “the United States will not be a migrant camp”, reaffirming his administration’s widely criticized policy of separating children from their parents at the border.

The president added, “and it will not be a refugee-holding facility – it won’t be.” Photos over the weekend showed undocumented children being held in fenced enclosures at a Texas facility.

The United Nations, Democrats and some Republicans have criticized the measure as inhumane and have called on the administration to stop enforcing their policy. The UN human rights chief called it “unconscionable.”

Trump defended his position by comparing the United States immigration situation with that of Europe. “You look at what’s happening in Europe, you look at what’s happening in other places. We cannot allow that to happen to the United States. Not on my watch.”

The president claimed that people in Germany were turning against their leader, Angela Merkel, for allowing thousand of immigrants into the country, which has spiked up crime. In actuality, crime is the lowest it’s been in Germany in the last 28 years.

On Sunday, Father’s Day, Democratic lawmakers visited shelters in New Jersey and Texas. Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the border between mid-April and the end of May.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions quoted the Bible as a defense for enforcing the law. His remarks were widely criticized by both conservatives and liberals who said that Sessions quote was taken out of context.

Officials have announced plans to erect tent cities that will hold hundreds of children in the Texas desert, where temperatures go up to 105 degrees.

Former First Lady Laura Bush called the policy “immoral” and, as many others have done too, compared it to Japanese-American internment camps during the Second World War. Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, echoed her sentiments tweeting, “Sometimes truth transcends party.”

However, the White House has defended their position. On Monday, US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said that the undocumented children were being “very well taken care of.”

“We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does for doing the job that the American people expects us to do,” she told the National Sheriffs’ Association in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Illegal actions have and must have consequences. No more free passes, no more get out of jail free cards.”

The White House has said that the policy is being used as a deterrent for people crossing illegally. They expect undocumented immigrants will think twice to come into the United States if they fear they will be separated from their family. Sessions criticized past administrations by saying, “Why wouldn’t you bring children with you if you know you will be released and not prosecuted?”, he asked rhetorically.