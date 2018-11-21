Trump stands by Saudi Arabia ties despite Khashoggi murder

President Donald Trump has defended American ties with Saudi Arabia despite international condemnation of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Trump called the Saudi kingdom a “steadfast partner” that has agreed to invest “a record amount of money” in the United States, the president said in a statement.

Trump acknowledged that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “could very well” have known about Khashoggi’s murder. He added that “in any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist for the Washington Post, was murdered on October 2 on a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia has blamed the killing on rogue agents, while denying that the Crown Prince had any knowledge of the operation. This is contrary to the information gathered by the CIA, who reportedly believes Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder.

Trump’s statement said: “[It] could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

Trump said that the kingdom spent “billions of dollars in leading the fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism” and is an ally of the US against Iran. Iran, on the other hand, according to Trump, has “killed many Americans and other innocent people throughout the Middle East.”

The statement also stressed the importance of Saudi investment pledges and arms purchases. “If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries.”

“The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region.”