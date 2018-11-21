Trump stands by Saudi Arabia ties despite Khashoggi murder

President Donald Trump has defended American ties with Saudi Arabia despite international condemnation of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.
Trump called the Saudi kingdom a “steadfast partner” that has agreed to invest “a record amount of money” in the United States, the president said in a statement.
Trump acknowledged that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “could very well” have known about Khashoggi’s murder. He added that “in any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist for the Washington Post, was murdered on October 2 on a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Saudi Arabia has blamed the killing on rogue agents, while denying that the Crown Prince had any knowledge of the operation. This is contrary to the information gathered by the CIA, who reportedly believes Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder.
Trump’s statement said: “[It] could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”
Trump said that the kingdom spent “billions of dollars in leading the fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism” and is an ally of the US against Iran. Iran, on the other hand, according to Trump, has “killed many Americans and other innocent people throughout the Middle East.”
The statement also stressed the importance of Saudi investment pledges and arms purchases. “If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries.”
“The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region.”
Trump defiende lazos de Arabia Saudita a pesar de asesinato de Khashoggi
El presidente Donald Trump ha defendido los lazos estadounidenses con Arabia Saudita a pesar de la condena internacional por el asesinato del periodista Jamal Khashoggi.
Trump calificó al reino saudí como un “socio firme” que acordó invertir “una cantidad récord de dinero” en los Estados Unidos, dijo el presidente en un comunicado.
Trump reconoció que el príncipe heredero Mohammed bin Salman “podría muy bien” haber sabido del asesinato de Khashoggi. Añadió que “en cualquier caso, nuestra relación es con el Reino de Arabia Saudita”.
Khashoggi, periodista saudí del Washington Post, fue asesinado el 2 de octubre en una visita al consulado saudí en Estambul.
Arabia Saudita ha culpado del asesinato a agentes rebeldes, al tiempo que negó que el Príncipe Heredero tuviera conocimiento de la operación. Esto es contrario a la información recopilada por la CIA, que, según informes, cree que Mohammed bin Salman ordenó el asesinato.
La declaración de Trump decía: “[Podría] muy bien ser que el Príncipe Heredero tuvo conocimiento de este trágico evento, ¡tal vez lo hizo y tal vez no!”.
Trump dijo que el reino gastó “miles de millones de dólares en liderar la lucha contra el terrorismo islámico radical” y es un aliado de los Estados Unidos contra Irán. Irán, por otro lado, según Trump, ha “matado a muchos estadounidenses y otras personas inocentes en todo el Medio Oriente”.
La declaración también destacó la importancia de las promesas de inversión y las compras de armas de Arabia Saudita. “Si cancelamos tontamente estos contratos, Rusia y China serían los enormes beneficiarios”.
“Los Estados Unidos tienen la intención de seguir siendo un socio firme de Arabia Saudita para garantizar los intereses de nuestro país, Israel y todos los demás socios en la región”.