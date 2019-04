Trump tells NRA he is pulling US out of UN arms treaty

President Donald Trump announced on Friday at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting that the United States will drop out of an international arms treaty signed in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama but opposed by the NRA and other conservative groups.

Reuters reports that Trump told members of the gun lobby that it is his intention to revoke the status of the United States as signatory of the Arms Trade Treaty, which was never ratified by the U.S. Senate.

Trump told the attendees, many of whom were wearing red hats with the slogan “Make America Great Again”: “We’re taking our signature back.”

The treaty regulates the $70 billion business in conventional arms and seeks to keep weapons out of the hands of human rights abusers. The NRA, which opposed the treaty, argued that such a treaty undermined domestic gun rights.

Trump said the United Nations would receive formal notice of the withdrawal in the near future.

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approved the treaty in April 2013.

Oxfam America President Abby Maxam was among leaders in the international human rights groups, which immediately opposed the president’s action, saying: “the United States will now lock arms with Iran, North Korea and Syria as non-signatories to this historic treaty whose sole purpose is to protect innocent people from deadly weapons.”