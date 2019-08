Trump threatens China with more tariffs after trade talks fall short

President Donald Trump moved on Thursday to impose a 10% tariff on a remaining $300 billion list of Chinese imports, starting on sept. 1, after U.S. and Chinese negotiators failed to come to an agreement at a meeting in Shanghai.

Trump tweeted: “Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 billion dollars of goods and products coming from China into our country. This does not include the 250 billion dollars already tariffed at 25%.”

Reuters reports that the president’s tweets followed a briefing by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on their talks in Shanghai, the first face-to-face negotiations since Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping agreed to a trade ceasefire at a G20 summit in June.

U.S. stocks fell after the news and oil prices also went down. The IMF has warned that tariffs already in place will shave 0.2% off global economic output in 2020.