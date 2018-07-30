Trump threatens to shut down government if Congress doesn’t approve border wall

President Donald Trump threatened Sunday to shut down the government in September if Congress does not fund his border wall and change the nation’s immigration laws.
The threat came via tweet, in which the president warned Democrats that he could push the government into a shutdown ahead of the coming spending deadline.
“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the wall! Must get rid of lottery, catch & release, etc. and finally go to system of immigration based on merit! We need great people coming into our country!”, Trump tweeted.
The tweet could prove yet another point of disadvantage for Republicans as the November midterms are only 100 days away.
It is not the first time that the president threatens with shutting down the government over the signature issue of his campaign. Trump had previously floated the idea in May, when he suggested “closing up the country for a while” if he did not get his wall.
“They don’t want the wall,” Trump said. “But we’re going to get the wall, even if we have to think about closing up the country for a while.”
The infamous proposal of building a border wall along the United States-Mexico border, which made Trump popular with his base on the campaign trail, has proved one of the main points of contention, even among conservatives. Some Republicans have expressed their rejection of the idea.
Trump also famously said on the campaign trail –and even during the first months of his presidency– that Mexico would pay for the wall, something that the Mexican government disputed from Day 1. It remains to be seen if the president’s stubbornness and threats will hurt the GOP’s chances in the upcoming midterms.
Trump amenaza con “cerrar” gobierno si Congreso no aprueba fondos para muro fronterizo
El presidente Donald Trump amenazó el domingo con cerrar el gobierno en septiembre si el Congreso no financia su muro fronterizo y cambia las leyes de inmigración del país.
La amenaza se produjo a través de un tweet, en el que el presidente advirtió a los demócratas que podría llevar al gobierno a un cierre cuando se llegue la fecha límite de aprobación al próximo presupuesto federal.
“Estaría dispuesto a ‘cerrar’ el gobierno si los Demócratas no nos dan los votos para la Seguridad Fronteriza, ¡que incluye el muro! Debemos deshacernos de la lotería, atrapar y liberar, etc. y finalmente ir al sistema de inmigración basado en el mérito. ¡Necesitamos grandes personas que entren a nuestro país!”, tuiteó Trump.
El tweet podría ser otro punto de desventaja para los republicanos ya que las elecciones parciales de noviembre están a solo 100 días de distancia.
No es la primera vez que el presidente amenaza con cerrar el gobierno por el tema clave de su campaña. Trump había sugerido anteriormente la idea en mayo, cuando sugirió “cerrar el país por un tiempo” si no conseguía su muro.
“No quieren el muro”, dijo Trump. “Pero vamos a conseguir el muro, incluso si tenemos que pensar en cerrar el país por un tiempo”.
La infame propuesta de construir un muro fronterizo a lo largo de la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México, que hizo popular a Trump con su base en la campaña electoral, ha demostrado ser uno de los principales puntos de discordia, incluso entre los conservadores. Algunos republicanos han expresado su rechazo a la idea.
Trump también dijo en la campaña -e incluso durante los primeros meses de su presidencia- que México pagaría por el muro, algo que el gobierno mexicano negó desde el primer día. Queda por verse si la obstinación y las amenazas del presidente dañarán las posibilidades del Partido Republicano en las próximas elecciones de mitad de periodo.