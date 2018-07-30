Trump threatens to shut down government if Congress doesn’t approve border wall

President Donald Trump threatened Sunday to shut down the government in September if Congress does not fund his border wall and change the nation’s immigration laws.

The threat came via tweet, in which the president warned Democrats that he could push the government into a shutdown ahead of the coming spending deadline.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the wall! Must get rid of lottery, catch & release, etc. and finally go to system of immigration based on merit! We need great people coming into our country!”, Trump tweeted.

The tweet could prove yet another point of disadvantage for Republicans as the November midterms are only 100 days away.

It is not the first time that the president threatens with shutting down the government over the signature issue of his campaign. Trump had previously floated the idea in May, when he suggested “closing up the country for a while” if he did not get his wall.

“They don’t want the wall,” Trump said. “But we’re going to get the wall, even if we have to think about closing up the country for a while.”

The infamous proposal of building a border wall along the United States-Mexico border, which made Trump popular with his base on the campaign trail, has proved one of the main points of contention, even among conservatives. Some Republicans have expressed their rejection of the idea.

Trump also famously said on the campaign trail –and even during the first months of his presidency– that Mexico would pay for the wall, something that the Mexican government disputed from Day 1. It remains to be seen if the president’s stubbornness and threats will hurt the GOP’s chances in the upcoming midterms.