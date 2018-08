Trump threatens to withdraw from World Trade Organization

President Donald Trump threatened in an interview offered to Bloomberg on Thursday that if the World Trade Organization doesn’t “shape up”, he would pull the United States.

In yet another instance of the president criticizing allies and international organizations, he complained about the international trading group’s treatment of the United States.

He told Bloomberg, “if they don’t shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO.”

CNBC reports that the president’s comments follow previous reports that Trump had told White House aides that he wanted to withdraw from the WTO.

However, some in his team had a different opinion, as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC in July that talk to withdraw from the WTO was “a little premature.”

“We’ve made no secret of our view that there are some reforms needed at the WTO,” Ross said.

He explained that the WTO could better “update [or] synchronize its activities.”