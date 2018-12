Trump threatens with government shutdown over wall funding

A government shutdown appeared more likely on Thursday after President Donald Trump informed House Republicans he would refuse to accept a stop-gap measure, passed by the Senate, that doesn’t include funds for his border wall.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction over an agreement to avoid a Christmas partial shutdown that failed to provide the $5 billion the President wants for his long-promised border wall.

Trump’s most famous campaign promise seems ever less likely as Democrats will not take control of the House of Representatives. CNN reports that his press secretary said he wouldn’t move forward without the billions in funding for “steel slats or a wall.”

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said following a White House meeting between the president and House Republicans.

“President Trump just met with Republican Members of the House. Not surprisingly, they all feel strongly about border security – stopping the flow of drugs, stopping human trafficking and stopping terrorism. We protect nations all over the world, but Democrats are unwilling to protect our nation. We urgently need funding for border security and that includes a wall.”