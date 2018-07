Trump threatens with NATO withdrawal, then claims victory after allies agree to increase defense spending

President Donald Trump got U.S. allies nervous again at the NATO summit in Brussels, in the first part of his week-long trip to Europe.

“NATO is much stronger now than it was two days ago,” Trump told reporters after having an unscheduled crisis meeting among the group’s members.

Trump said he believed he could pull out of the alliance without Congressional approval, but believed this would be “unnecessary” because allies had agreed to increase their defense spending over 2% of their GDP.

However, French president Emmanuel Macron denied Trump’s claims that allies had agreed to surpass that percentage on defense spending. “There is a communique that was published yesterday. It’s very detailed,” Macron said. “It confirms the goal of 2 percent by 2024. That’s all.”

The document in question was published on Wednesday, before the crisis meeting, and states that “some two-thirds of allies have national plans in place to spend 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense by 2024.”

Since Trump took office, NATO and G7 summits, considered for a long time a routine affair, have proved confrontational due to Trump’s constant criticism of allies and his nationalist agenda.

“I let them know that I was extremely unhappy… It all came together in the end. It was a little tough for a while,” Trump said.

One of the frequent criticisms of the Trump administration is that allies don’t spend enough on defense and they “freeride” on Washington’s defense capabilities. Currently, only five of NATO’s 29 member states spend 2 per cent of their gross domestic product on the military formally committed to the alliance. The countries that do are the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Estonia and Poland.

Germany pledged in May to increase its defense spending to 1.5 per cent of GDP by 2025. It is currently at 1.1 per cent.

Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, and one of Trump’s most prominent critics in the international community, called the meeting “a very intense summit.”

Trump had accused Germany on the first day of the summit of being “totally controlled” by Russia due to Germany’s reliance on Russian gas. Both Germany and Russia have since dismissed Trump’s accusation.

In the end, allies struck a more conciliatory tone, with Merkel saying that after the unplanned crisis, “there was a clear commitment to NATO by all.”