Trump to Iranian president: “Never threaten the US”

U.S. President Donald Trump warned his Iranian counterpart of serious consequences if he continued to make threats against the United States.

In a message via Twitter sent out on Sunday night, Trump wrote his warning in large letters hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the American leader that hostile policies toward his country could lead to “the mother of all wars.”

In his message directed at Rouhani, Trump wrote: “Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before. We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious!”

Earlier on Sunday, Rouhani had issued a message directed at Trump while on a meeting with Iranian diplomats: “Mr. Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret.”

“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” said Rouhani, whose words were reported by the news agency IRNA.

Iran has faced increased U.S. pressure and possible sanctions since May, when Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran Nuclear Deal.