Trump to make his case about border “crisis” in televised address

President Donald Trump will make his case to Americans on Tuesday that a wall is needed to resolve a “crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border, amidst an 18-day partial government shutdown over funding for his most famous campaign promise: a border wall.

Reuters reports that Trump’s prime-time address, scheduled for 9 p.m., will be the Republican president’s latest attempt to persuade Democrats, not to mention furloughed government workers, to back his push for a steel barrier on the southern border.

Democrats, who now control the House of Representatives, have consistently opposed a borde wall, calling it an expensive, inefficient and immoral way of trying to resolve immigration issues.

The dispute over wall funding, for which Trump is demanding $5.7 billion to help build it, led to failure last month to agree on funding for parts of the federal government.

Trump had initially said that he would sign the budget bill that Democrats presented him with, after meeting with leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. However, he backed down on that promise and demanded border wall funding or else.

In television interviews on Tuesday morning, vice president Mike Pence said Trump would tell the American people that there is “a humanitarian and security crisis” at the border.