Trump to meet with Putin in Finland summit on July 16

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet at Helsinki, the Finnish capital, on July 16.

According to statements issued by the two administrations, the leaders will discuss relations between the two countries and a “range of national security issues.

NATO’s chief, Jens Stoltenberg, said that “dialogue is a sign of strength.” The United States relationship with its allies has been under strain ever since Trump took office. The American president has long accused NATO members for taking advantage of U.S. money.

“We don’t want a new Cold War, we don’t want to isolate Russia, we want to strive for a better relationship with Russia,” Stoltenberg added.

The summit also comes at a time when news surrounding the Russia meddling investigation begin to take headlines. Earlier this month, Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, was sent to jail while awaiting trial, and this week, Republicans tried to discredit the Justice Department’s efforts in a Senate hearing where Rod Roseinstein, the deputy Attorney General, spoke before lawmakers.

The meeting between Trump and Putin was set by National Security Advisor John Bolton, who met with Putin on Tuesday in Moscow. He said both leaders wanted the summit to improve the relations between their countries.

“Both President Trump and President Putin feel that it’s important for these two leaders of these two critically important countries to get together and discuss their mutual problems and areas of co-operations,” he told reporters.

“It’s something that I think both feel will contribute to improvements in the US-Russia bilateral relationship and in stability around the world.”