Trump to sign executive action halting family separations at the border

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to sign an executive action that would halt the administration’s policy of separating undocumented migrant families crossing into the United States.

“The Republicans want security and insist on security for our country. And we will have that,” Trump said at a meeting at the White House with lawmakers and officials. “At the same time we have compassion and want to keep families together. It’s very important. I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that.”

Trump’s words contradict his previous claims that only Congress could fix the problem, though he did add that he hopes his action will be “matched by legislation.”

Trump’s decision seems to have come after intense days of criticism of his administration’s policy. Pictures and stories from national media have sparked outrage all around the world, with even Republican lawmakers calling on the White House to stop separating families.

On Tuesday, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was shouted out of a Mexican restaurant in Washington D.C. by fellow patrons. The protesters shouted, “If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace.” Nielsen appeared before the media on Monday at a press conference, instead of Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, where she defended the administration’s position.

However, Trump continues to blame the Democrats for the immigration crisis that the country is going through.

“It’s the Democrats fault, they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something – it never ends!”

Sarah Sanders is expected to face the media again and answer tough questions from reporters at her next televised briefing.