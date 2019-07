Trump tries to distance himself from “send her back” rally chant

On Thursday, President Donald Trump tried to distance himself from his supporters’ chants of “send her back” aimed at congresswoman Ilhan Omar, at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina. Omar was born in Somalia but arrived in the U.S. when she was 10 and is a U.S., citizen.

Many experts and commentators expressed concern over the footage, which showed Trump criticizing Omar and then doing nothing while the crowd chanted “send her back! Send her back!”. The rally night was the culmination in a week of attacks by the president to a group of congresswomen known as “the squad”, which have been denounced by Democrats as racist given that the four lawmakers are women of color.

However, at midday, Trump tried to distance himself from the chant. Reuters reports that, at the White House, the president told reporters: “I felt a little bit badly about it… I would say that I was not happy with it. I disagreed with it. But, again, I didn’t say that. They did. And I disagreed with [that]”. However, the footage from the rally told a different story.

In fact, Trump did seem to endorse, or rather, incite that message when he tweeted on Sunday that these congresswomen, who have often criticized the administration’s policies, should “go back” to the countries from which they came.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives, led by their majority of Democrats, voted to condemn the president’s remarks as “racist”.