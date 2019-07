Trump vetoes congressional effort to block Saudi arms sales

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed three congressional resolutions aimed at blocking his administration from bypassing Congress and selling billions of dollars in weapons and maintenance support to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Miami Herald reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited threats from Iran as a reason to approve the $8.1 billion arms sale to the two U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf, which are antagonist to Iran.

However, Trump’s decision in May to sell the weapons bypassing congressional review prompted Democrats and Republicans in the Senate to band together to introduce resolutions to block the weapons sale.

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led the effort but had support from Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, a Democrat from New York said that the weapons sale was a “slap in the face” to Congress, and in a statement released on Wednesday night, Engel was equally tough on the president: “The President’s veto sends a grim message that America’s foreign policy is no longer rooted in our core values — namely a respect for human rights — and that he views Congress not as a coequal branch of government, but an irritant to be avoided or ignored.”

Congress opposes the arms sale on the grounds that the Saudis killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi and that it could worsen regional tensions in the Middle East.