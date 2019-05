Trump vows tariffs on Mexico unless illegal immigration ends

President Donald Trump vowed to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting at 5% and ratcheting higher unless illegal immigration across the southern border ends.

The president announced his abrupt decision in a tweet and subsequent statement in a direct challenge to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, taking the Mexican government by surprise.

“If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment, the tariffs will be removed,” Trump said.

Reuters reports that higher tariffs will start at 5% on June 10 and increase mostly until reaching 25% on Oct. 1, unless Mexico takes immediate action, Trump said.

According to the news outlet, the announcement rattled investors who feared that worsening trade frictions could hurt the global economy. The Mexican peso tumbled on the news.

Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, said: “We’re in a good moment building a good relationship (with the United States) and this comes like a cold shower.”

“Mexico’s passive cooperation in allowing this mass incursion constitutes an emergency and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States,” Trump said in the statement.

Trump added: “Mexico has very strong immigration laws and could easily halt the illegal flow of migrants, including by returning them to their home countries.”