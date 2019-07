Trump wants forces reduced in Afghanistan by next election

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that Donald Trump wants forces in Afghanistan reduced by the next presidential election, and introduced a timeline for cutting troops numbers in the Middle East.

Pompeo told The Economic Club of Washington: “That’s my directive from the president of the United States. He’s been unambiguous: End the endless wars, draw down, reduce. It won’t just be us. We hope that overall the need for combat forces in the region is reduced.”

Reuters reports that the disclosure of a timeline will aadd to speculation that Trump could strike a deal with the Taliban insurgency, slowing for a partial withdrawal before Americans vote in the 2020 election.

According to a statement by the State Department on Friday, Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed in a phone call to “accelerate efforts” to end the war and said the U.S. was committed to a conditions-based drawdown of troops.