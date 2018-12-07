Trump wants Heather Nauert as next U.S. ambassador to the UN

President Trump has chosen Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, he said on Friday morning. Nauert currently occupies the position of State Department spokeswoman.

Trump said that Nauert is “very talented, very smart, very quick,” confirming her nomination in a Friday morning tweet.

“I am pleased to announce that Heather Nauert, spokeswoman for the United States Department of State, will be nominated to serve as United Nations Ambassador. I want to congratulate Heather, and thank Ambassador Nikki Haley for her great service to our country!”, Trump wrote.

According to CBS News, Nauert’s name has been considered for the position since Haley announced she would retire from the job by the end of the year.

Nauert would become the U.S. top multilateral negotiator as the powerful 15-nation Security Council is in the midst of many of the world’s biggest crises, including the conflict in Syria, how to handle North Korea, the Russian aggression in Ukraine, and most recently the crisis in Yemen.

The United Nations has had several female ambassadors from the United States.