Trump wants Heather Nauert as next U.S. ambassador to the UN

President Trump has chosen Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, he said on Friday morning. Nauert currently occupies the position of State Department spokeswoman.
Trump said that Nauert is “very talented, very smart, very quick,” confirming her nomination in a Friday morning tweet.
“I am pleased to announce that Heather Nauert, spokeswoman for the United States Department of State, will be nominated to serve as United Nations Ambassador. I want to congratulate Heather, and thank Ambassador Nikki Haley for her great service to our country!”, Trump wrote.
According to CBS News, Nauert’s name has been considered for the position since Haley announced she would retire from the job by the end of the year.
Nauert would become the U.S. top multilateral negotiator as the powerful 15-nation Security Council is in the midst of many of the world’s biggest crises, including the conflict in Syria, how to handle North Korea, the Russian aggression in Ukraine, and most recently the crisis in Yemen.
The United Nations has had several female ambassadors from the United States.
Trump quiere a Heather Nauert como próxima embajadora de los Estados Unidos en la ONU
El presidente Trump eligió a Heather Nauert para reemplazar a Nikki Haley como embajadora de Estados Unidos ante las Naciones Unidas, dijo el viernes por la mañana. Nauert ocupa actualmente el cargo de portavoz del Departamento de Estado.
Trump dijo que Nauert es “muy talentosa, muy inteligente, muy rápida”, confirmando su nominación en un tweet de la mañana del viernes.
“Me complace anunciar que Heather Nauert, portavoz del Departamento de Estado de los Estados Unidos, será nominada para servir como Embajadora de las Naciones Unidas. ¡Quiero felicitar a Heather y agradecer a la Embajadora Nikki Haley por su excelente servicio a nuestro país!”, escribió Trump.
Según CBS News, el nombre de Nauert ha sido considerado para el puesto desde que Haley anunció que se retiraría del trabajo para fines de año.
Nauert se convertiría en la principal negociadora multilateral de los Estados Unidos, a la vez que el Consejo de Seguridad de 15 naciones se encuentra en medio de muchas de las crisis más grandes del mundo, incluido el conflicto en Siria, cómo manejar a Corea del Norte, la agresión rusa en Ucrania y, más recientemente, el Crisis en Yemen.
Las Naciones Unidas han tenido varias embajadoras de los Estados Unidos.