Trump wants separate trade deals with Mexico and Canada

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is “very seriously contemplating” separate trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico.

“Yesterday we met with the president a couple of times and he is very seriously contemplating kind of a shift in NAFTA negotiations,” Kudlow said on “Fox & Friends.” “His preference now, and he asked me to convey this, is to actually negotiate with Mexico and Canada separately.”

The United States has been in talks with Canada and Mexico during the last couple of months to renegotiate the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, at the request of Trump. High-ranking officials from the three countries have been meeting regularly, but no deal has been reached yet. Last week, the Trump administration announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed on both countries, making the probability of reaching a deal in time –before the midterms– even more unlikely.

“I think the important thought here is he may be moving quickly towards these bilateral discussions instead of as a whole,” Kudlow added.

The Canadian and Mexican currencies fell after the comments made by Kudlow.

“Canada’s a different country than Mexico. They have different problems,” Kudlow continued. “Often times when you have to compromise with a whole bunch of countries you get the worst of the deals.”