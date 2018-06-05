Trump wants separate trade deals with Mexico and Canada

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is “very seriously contemplating” separate trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico.
“Yesterday we met with the president a couple of times and he is very seriously contemplating kind of a shift in NAFTA negotiations,” Kudlow said on “Fox & Friends.” “His preference now, and he asked me to convey this, is to actually negotiate with Mexico and Canada separately.”
The United States has been in talks with Canada and Mexico during the last couple of months to renegotiate the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, at the request of Trump. High-ranking officials from the three countries have been meeting regularly, but no deal has been reached yet. Last week, the Trump administration announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed on both countries, making the probability of reaching a deal in time –before the midterms– even more unlikely.
“I think the important thought here is he may be moving quickly towards these bilateral discussions instead of as a whole,” Kudlow added.
The Canadian and Mexican currencies fell after the comments made by Kudlow.
“Canada’s a different country than Mexico. They have different problems,” Kudlow continued. “Often times when you have to compromise with a whole bunch of countries you get the worst of the deals.”
Trump quiere acuerdos comerciales por separado con México y Canadá
El asesor económico de la Casa Blanca, Larry Kudlow, dijo el martes que el presidente Donald Trump está “considerando seriamente” negociaciones comerciales por separado con Canadá y México.
“Ayer nos reunimos con el presidente un par de veces y él está considerando seriamente un tipo de cambio en las negociaciones del TLCAN”, dijo Kudlow en “Fox & Friends”. “Su preferencia ahora, y me pidió que transmitiera esto, es negociar con México y Canadá por separado”.
Estados Unidos ha estado en conversaciones con Canadá y México durante los últimos meses para renegociar el Tratado de Libre Comercio del Atlántico Norte, a pedido de Trump. Altos funcionarios de los tres países se han estado reuniendo regularmente, pero aún no se ha llegado a ningún acuerdo. La semana pasada, la administración Trump anunció aranceles sobre el acero y el aluminio impuestos a ambos países, lo que hace aún más improbable la probabilidad de alcanzar un acuerdo a tiempo, antes de las elecciones de noviembre.
“Creo que el pensamiento importante aquí es que puede estar avanzando rápidamente hacia estas discusiones bilaterales en lugar de en conjunto”, agregó Kudlow.
Las monedas canadiense y mexicana cayeron después de los comentarios hechos por Kudlow.
“Canadá es un país diferente que México. Tienen problemas diferentes “, continuó Kudlow. “A menudo, cuando hay que comprometerse con un montón de países, se obtiene el peor de los tratos”.