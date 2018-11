Trump wants U.S. government’s own worldwide television network

President Trump suggested on Monday that the government start its own television network after he expressed frustration with the way CNN in particular has covered his tenure so far.

“Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the world the way we really are, GREAT!”, Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Hill reports that Voice of America (VOA) has existed since 1942 and receives funding from Congress. The network’s broadcasts are streamed in the U.S. and internationally.

Since taking office, Trump has dismissed every major news network except Fox News as “fake news”. The Fox network consistently features guests who align with Trump’s views and calls with the president himself where he rails against their competitors.

The president’s relationship with CNN in particular has been contentious. The White House earlier this month revoked CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s press credentials following a heated press conference with Trump.

CNN and Acosta sued the administration for violating the reporter’s First and Fifth Amendment rights, and a federal judge ordered the White House to restore his credentials.