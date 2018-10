Trump will skip new Mexican president’s inauguration

Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump told him he won’t attend his Dec. 1 inauguration and will send Vice President Mike Pence instead.

The two leaders talked on the phone about plans for development projects in Central America and Mexico aimed at reducing emigration towards the United States. Lopez Obrador said Trump “reacted positively” to the discussion.

“It was a very good call. We have achieved a good understanding,” said Lopez Obrador.

The next Mexican president said he proposed the U.S., Canada and Mexico join forces to generate jobs and economic development “so that Mexicans and Central Americans can find work where they were born, where their families, cultures and customs are… so that migration is a choice, not a necessity.”

López obrador added that he will send a delegation to the united States to present the development plans.

Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday that he had spoken on the phone with López Obrador, saying that it had been a “great call, we will work well together!”