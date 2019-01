Trump will visit southern border on Thursday

President Donald Trump will visit the US-Mexico border on Thursday, the White House announced on Monday.

The announcement of the trip comes as the government shutdown begins its third week, as congressional Democrats and the president are at an impasse over Trump’s demand for nearly $6 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the southern border.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said via Twitter: “President @realDonaldTrump will travel to the southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon.”

CNN reports that Trump also asked aides over the weekend about delivering a prime time address. According to an official, the public address is in the planning stages, but Trump wants to make his case about the government shutdown and wall funding in advance of his trip to the border.

Meanwhile, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected providing any funding for a border wall to resolve the stalemate. The president, on his part, has threatened to drag on the shutdown for months or even years if he does not get the funding for the border wall.