Trump withdraws from Putin meeting citing Ukraine crisis

President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Argentina, citing disapproval of Russia’s treatment of Ukraine.

Trump claimed he pulled out of the meeting due to tensions over Russian forces opening fire on Ukrainian navy boats and then seizing them and their crew on Sunday near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, Reuters reports.

“Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet came from aboard Air Force One as he flew to Buenos Aires for a G20 summit that is scheduled to begin on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Putin of wanting to annex his entire country and called for NATO to send warships to the sea shared by the two nations.