Trump won’t rush denuclearization of North Korea

President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will hold a second summit this week but Reuters reports that there is no real expectation of a final deal on rushing the denuclearization of North Korea, though an office peace on the peninsula could finally come.

The two leaders will meet in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, on Wednesday and Thursday, eight months after their summit in Singapore, which marked the first time a sitting U.S. president met with a North Korean leader.

At their first summit, both leaders pledged to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but their vague agreement has produced few results.

Trump seemed optimistic nonetheless, as he said that he and Kim had developed “a very, very good relationship.”

In a tweet sent out on Monday, Trump highlighted the benefits of striking a deal with North Korea. “With complete denuclearization, North Korea will rapidly become an economic powerhouse. Without it, just more of the same. Chairman Kim will make a wise decision!”

According to a South Korean presidential spokesman, the two sides might agree toa formal end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.