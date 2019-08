TrumpRecession trends on Twitter as bad economic news hit Trump administration

After the US stock market had a very bad day on Wednesday, investors are fearing a recession over President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods.

CNN News reports that both China and Germany, the world’s second- and fourth-largest economies had disappointing economic data. Germany reported a slight contraction in the second quarter, as it relies heavily on exports to China and the US.

Additionally, three central banks — India, New Zealand, and Thailand — aggressively cut rates more than expected over trade fears and growing economic uncertainty.

The stock market had briefly bounced back earlier in the week after Trump delayed more tariffs on Chinese goods, but analysts believe that it might been too little too late. While the US continues to see positive economic growth and a healthy job market, that could be reversed by a slowdown abroad, cutting into Trump’s most powerful argument for reelection, the economy, as the 2020 presidential election begins to heat up.

Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at the investment bank Stifel said: “The economy was clearly slowing ahead of tariffs. We saw that weakness setting in prior to the tariffs, but the global trade war has only exacerbated that weakness.”

On Wednesday, stocks sank as the bond market sent new signs that a recession could be nearing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 800 points, while the yield on the US 30-year Treasury note fell to a record low.

The president has used the Federal Reserve as a scapegoat for the economy’s problems, but sources say that, privately, he has also expressed frustration at the difficulty of striking a trade deal with China, a crisis of his own making, and one that could well cost him the reelection.