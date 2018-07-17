Trump’s advice to Theresa May to speed up Brexit: sue the EU

British Prime Minister Theresa May revealed that during his state visit to the UK, president Donald Trump gave his take on Brexit: sue the European Union.

May told BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday that Trump’s advice on speeding up Brexit had been “brutal”. “He told me I should sue the EU–not go into negotiations,” May said.

Trump had hinted at the nature of his remarks after telling reporters that May found his advice “maybe too brutal.”

“And that’s OK, I can see that. I gave her a suggestion, not advice. I could fully understand she thought it was a little bit tough,” Trump added before May revealed details of his full remarks.

In yet another instance of Trump criticizing the EU, he told British newspaper The Sun: “We have enough difficulty with the European Union. We are cracking down right now on the European Union because they have not treated the United States fairly on trading.”

The president, currently on a diplomatic trip to Europe, spent the weekend in the United Kingdom, visiting Scotland on Saturday and Sunday. Upon his arrival to the Old Continent, he had praised via Twitter Scotland’s decision to leave the European Union. However, as he it was made evident by the many responses he received, Scotland had voted overwhelmingly to remain within the EU, being mostly Wales and rural England which had shifted the scale in favor of leaving.