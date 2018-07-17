Trump’s advice to Theresa May to speed up Brexit: sue the EU

British Prime Minister Theresa May revealed that during his state visit to the UK, president Donald Trump gave his take on Brexit: sue the European Union.
May told BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday that Trump’s advice on speeding up Brexit had been “brutal”. “He told me I should sue the EU–not go into negotiations,” May said.
Trump had hinted at the nature of his remarks after telling reporters that May found his advice “maybe too brutal.”
“And that’s OK, I can see that. I gave her a suggestion, not advice. I could fully understand she thought it was a little bit tough,” Trump added before May revealed details of his full remarks.
In yet another instance of Trump criticizing the EU, he told British newspaper The Sun: “We have enough difficulty with the European Union. We are cracking down right now on the European Union because they have not treated the United States fairly on trading.”
The president, currently on a diplomatic trip to Europe, spent the weekend in the United Kingdom, visiting Scotland on Saturday and Sunday. Upon his arrival to the Old Continent, he had praised via Twitter Scotland’s decision to leave the European Union. However, as he it was made evident by the many responses he received, Scotland had voted overwhelmingly to remain within the EU, being mostly Wales and rural England which had shifted the scale in favor of leaving.
Consejo de Trump a Theresa May para acelerar Brexit: demandar a UE
La primera ministra británica Theresa May reveló que durante su visita de estado al Reino Unido, el presidente Donald Trump dio su opinión sobre Brexit: demandar a la Unión Europea.
May dijo el domingo a Andrew Marr de la BBC que el consejo de Trump sobre acelerar Brexit había sido “brutal”. “Me dijo que debería demandar a la UE, no entrar en negociaciones”, dijo May.
Trump había insinuado la naturaleza de sus comentarios después de decirle a los periodistas que May encontró su consejo “quizás demasiado brutal”.
“Y eso está bien, puedo ver eso. Le di una sugerencia, no un consejo. Pude entender completamente que ella pensó que era un poco duro”, agregó Trump antes de que May revelara detalles de sus comentarios completos.
En otro caso de Trump criticando a la UE, le dijo al diario británico The Sun: “Tenemos suficientes dificultades con la Unión Europea. En este momento estamos tomando medidas enérgicas contra la Unión Europea porque no han tratado a los Estados Unidos de manera justa en el comercio”.
El presidente, actualmente en un viaje diplomático a Europa, pasó el fin de semana en el Reino Unido, visitando Escocia el sábado y el domingo. A su llegada al Viejo Continente, elogió a través de Twitter la decisión de Escocia de abandonar la Unión Europea. Sin embargo, como se hizo evidente por las muchas respuestas que recibió, Escocia votó abrumadoramente por permanecer dentro de la UE, siendo en su mayoría Gales e Inglaterra rural, las que habían cambiado la escala a favor de separarse.