Trump’s approval rating moves up four points, to 44 percent

President Donald Trump’s approval rating went from 40 percent in April to 44 per cent, according to a new NBC News/ Wall Street journal poll released Thursday.

Among the people polled, 60 percent said they are satisfied with the U.S. economy and 44 percent credited Trump for its strength, also marking a four-point increase from a year ago.

But as Politico reports, despite the credit that many of those polled said the president deserves for the strength of the economy, they appeared less enthusiastic about the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections. 48 percent of the people polled said they would be more likely to support a candidate who promised to provide a check on the president, with just 23 percent stating the opposite.

Also, 53 per cent said they would be more likely to support a candidate who does not support Trump’s positions more than 90 percent of the time, while just 31 percent expressed support for candidates who would support the president’s positions.

Trump’s polling numbers are the same as Obama’s in 2010 and Reagan’s in 1982, when both presidents’ parties suffered significant electoral defeats in the House.