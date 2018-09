Trump’s approval rating slips in Ohio

President Donald Trump’s approval rating slipped in the state of Ohio according to a new poll released on Monday by Politico/AARP.

Trump received a 42 percent approval rating and a 55 percent disapproval rating in the Buckeye state.

The numbers were higher than the president’s national approval rating but not high enough for Republican’s hopes for the November midterm elections and Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

As Newsweek reports, historically, no GOP candidate has ever won the presidency without winning Ohio.

Trump received strong approval for his handling of the economy and national security, with both figures polling above 50 percent. But on every other issue, he received a grade no higher than 44 percent approval. His weakest points were Medicare and Social Security, polling at 36 and 37 percent.

The last figures are relevant because 78 percent of Ohio voters polled said that health care would be a major factor in how they vote in the November midterms, and Trump’s agenda could be affected if Democrats win back enough House seats.

Trump experienced an almost 10 percent approval rating dip in comparison to his standing in the state two years ago, when he received 51.3 percent of the Ohio vote, compared with Hillary Clinton’s 43.2 percent.

The poll results are consistent with other recent polls that show disapproval for the Trump administration growing larger. Nationally, the president’s average approval rating was 40.9 percent and his disapproval 53.4 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.