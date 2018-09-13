Trump’s campaign manager calls Google “threat to the republic” after video is leaked

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s campaign manager for the 2020 election, called Google a “threat to the republic” after leaked video showed company executives lamenting Trump’s election victory in 2016.

Parscale wants Congress to investigate the tech company, arguing that Google “can shape your search results and videos to make you ‘have their values.’ Open borders. Socialism. Medicare 4 all.”

The video was leaked to right-wing news site Breitbart News and shows one of Google’s weekly all hands meetings. The comments do not appear very different from other critical comments Google’s head management have made in the past, particularly with regards to Trump’s inflammatory campaign rhetoric about immigration and other issues.

“Let’s face it, most people here are pretty upset and pretty sad because of the election… myself, as a immigrant and refugee I certainly find this election deeply offensive and I know many of you do, too,” Google cofounder Sergey Brin is seen saying in the video.

CEO Sundar Pichair also appears in the video, saying that “there is a lot of fear within Google. Many groups, women, blacks, people who are afraid based on religion, people who are afraid because they are not sure of their status, the LGBT community, and I could go on.”

The video has been quickly condemned by pro-Trump conservatives, who have fit it into the narrative that there is an anti-conservative bias within the tech industry.

“Google needs to explain why this isn’t a threat to the republic,” tweeted Parscale.

Google spokespeople have not yet commented on the issue.