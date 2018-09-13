Trump’s campaign manager calls Google “threat to the republic” after video is leaked

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s campaign manager for the 2020 election, called Google a “threat to the republic” after leaked video showed company executives lamenting Trump’s election victory in 2016.
Parscale wants Congress to investigate the tech company, arguing that Google “can shape your search results and videos to make you ‘have their values.’ Open borders. Socialism. Medicare 4 all.”
The video was leaked to right-wing news site Breitbart News and shows one of Google’s weekly all hands meetings. The comments do not appear very different from other critical comments Google’s head management have made in the past, particularly with regards to Trump’s inflammatory campaign rhetoric about immigration and other issues.
“Let’s face it, most people here are pretty upset and pretty sad because of the election… myself, as a immigrant and refugee I certainly find this election deeply offensive and I know many of you do, too,” Google cofounder Sergey Brin is seen saying in the video.
CEO Sundar Pichair also appears in the video, saying that “there is a lot of fear within Google. Many groups, women, blacks, people who are afraid based on religion, people who are afraid because they are not sure of their status, the LGBT community, and I could go on.”
The video has been quickly condemned by pro-Trump conservatives, who have fit it into the narrative that there is an anti-conservative bias within the tech industry.
“Google needs to explain why this isn’t a threat to the republic,” tweeted Parscale.
Google spokespeople have not yet commented on the issue.
Gerente de campaña de Trump llama a Google “amenaza para la república” después de que se filtra video
Brad Parscale, gerente de campaña de Donald Trump para las elecciones de 2020, calificó a Google como una “amenaza para la república” después de que un video filtrado mostrara a los ejecutivos de la compañía lamentando la victoria electoral de Trump en 2016.
Parscale quiere que el Congreso investigue a la empresa de tecnología, argumentando que Google “puede darle forma a los resultados de búsqueda y a los videos para que tenga ‘sus valores’. Abrir fronteras. Socialismo. Medicare para todos”.
El video se filtró al sitio de noticias Breitbart News y muestra una de las reuniones semanales de Google. Los comentarios no parecen muy diferentes de otros comentarios críticos que la gerencia de Google ha realizado en el pasado, particularmente con respecto a la retórica incendiaria de la campaña de Trump sobre inmigración y otros asuntos.
“Reconozcámoslo, la mayoría de la gente aquí está bastante triste por las elecciones… yo mismo, como inmigrante y refugiado, ciertamente considero esta elección profundamente ofensiva y sé que muchos de ustedes también lo hacen”, se ve al cofundador de Google Sergey Brin decir en el video.
El CEO Sundar Pichair también aparece en el video, diciendo que “hay mucho miedo dentro de Google. Muchos grupos, mujeres, afroamericanos, personas temerosas por su religión, personas temerosas porque no están seguras de su estatus, la comunidad LGBT y podríamos continuar”.
El video ha sido rápidamente condenado por los conservadores pro Trump, quienes lo han incluido en la narrativa de que existe un sesgo anti conservador dentro de la industria tecnológica.
“Google necesita explicar por qué esto no es una amenaza para la república”, tuiteó Parscale.
Los portavoces de Google aún no han comentado sobre el tema.