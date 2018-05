Trump’s CIA director nominee is approved by Committee

The Senate Intelligence Committee voted 10-5 on Wednesday to advance Gina Haspel’s nomination for CIA director. Haspel was the nominee Trump picked after former director Mike Pompeo was selected to be the new Secretary of State, following Rex Tillerson’s ousting.

Haspel gained the support of two Democrats, including Virginia’s Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the panel. On the other hand, two Republicans are opposed to Haspel’s nomination, including Sen. John McCain, from Arizona, and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. McCain’s opposition to Haspel’s nomination is at the center of the latest White House controversy, when it leaked that a White House aide had said that McCain’s opinion “doesn’t matter, because he’s dying anyway,” in reference of the brain cancer that the senator is fighting. The White House and the aide have yet to apologize for the remarks.

Haspel seems to have more than enough support to be confirmed by the Senate, which could vote on the matter as early as Thursday, although that would require cooperation from senators to waive the chamber’s procedural hurdles for a quick vote.

Haspel’s nomination has been widely criticized by the majority of Democrats and human rights groups for her role in the George W. Bush administration’s interrogation and detention program, which some say amounted to torture. Haspel was in charge of a CIA black site in Thailand where detainees were brutally interrogated, and she failed to outright condemn torture in a Senate hearing prior to the Committee’s vote.

At least four Democratic senators are expected to support Haspel’s confirmation for the job, all of which are from states Trump won in 2016. Haspel is expected to be confirmed with a vote similar to the one Mike Pompeo received. Out of the Democratic senators that confirmed Pompeo, only Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama has publicly said that he is opposing Haspel’s nomination.