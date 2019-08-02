Trump’s crowd repeats “lock her up!” Chant at rally in Ohio

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of four minority Democratic congresswomen at a a rally in Ohio, but didn’t dwell on them and didn’t prompt the infamous chant “send her back”, which he encouraged at his last rally against Rep. Ilhan Omar.
“While Republicans are working every day to build up our country, the rage-filled Democrat Party is trying to tear America apart. The Democrat Party is now being led by four left-wing extremists who reject everything that we hold dear,” Trump told the crowd, making reference to the congresswomen known as “the Squad.”
Trump added: “No one has paid a higher price for the far-left’s destructive agenda than Americans living in our nation’s inner cities.”
Trump then went on to attack his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton, and the enthusiastic crowd chanted: “lock her up!”.
Trump also criticized the Democratic debates in Detroit, saying the candidates had spent more time attacking former president Barack Obama than criticizing him.
Multitud en rally de Trump repite “¡enciérrenla!” en mitin en Ohio
El presidente Donald Trump renovó sus críticas a cuatro congresistas demócratas minoritarias en un mitin en Ohio, pero no se detuvo en ellas y no provocó el infame cántico de “enviarla de regreso”, que alentó en su último mitin contra el representante Ilhan Omar.
“Mientras los republicanos trabajan todos los días para construir nuestro país, el partido demócrata lleno de ira está tratando de desgarrar a Estados Unidos. El Partido Demócrata ahora está siendo dirigido por cuatro extremistas de izquierda que rechazan todo lo que apreciamos “, dijo Trump a la multitud, haciendo referencia a las congresistas conocidas como” el Escuadrón “.
Trump agregó: “Nadie ha pagado un precio más alto por la agenda destructiva de la extrema izquierda que los estadounidenses que viven en las ciudades del interior de nuestra nación”.
Trump luego atacó a su rival presidencial de 2016, Hillary Clinton, y la multitud entusiasta coreó: “¡enciérrenla!”.
Trump también criticó los debates demócratas en Detroit, diciendo que los candidatos habían pasado más tiempo atacando al ex presidente Barack Obama que criticando a él.