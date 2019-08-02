Trump’s crowd repeats “lock her up!” Chant at rally in Ohio

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of four minority Democratic congresswomen at a a rally in Ohio, but didn’t dwell on them and didn’t prompt the infamous chant “send her back”, which he encouraged at his last rally against Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“While Republicans are working every day to build up our country, the rage-filled Democrat Party is trying to tear America apart. The Democrat Party is now being led by four left-wing extremists who reject everything that we hold dear,” Trump told the crowd, making reference to the congresswomen known as “the Squad.”

Trump added: “No one has paid a higher price for the far-left’s destructive agenda than Americans living in our nation’s inner cities.”

Trump then went on to attack his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton, and the enthusiastic crowd chanted: “lock her up!”.

Trump also criticized the Democratic debates in Detroit, saying the candidates had spent more time attacking former president Barack Obama than criticizing him.