Trump’s fit of rage over TV tuned to CNN captures how out of touch with reality the president is

According to a leaked e-mail obtained by the New York Times, president Donald Trump raged at his staff when he found that Melania Trump’s television aboard Air Force One was tuned to CNN, at the beginning of their recent trip to Europe.

Trump scolded aides for violating a rule that the White House entourage should begin each trip tuned to Fox, over “fake news” CNN.

The email was an internal exchange between officials in the White House Military Office and the White House Communications agency last Thursday.

This marks only the latest indication that the president is willingly becoming more out of touch with reality. He is now even advertising to supporters that they should not trust the news.

“Stick with us. Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” Trump said on Thursday at the annual convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kansas City, Missouri.

“What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not happening.”

The president has shown to be incredibly susceptible to any form of criticism, even when there is bipartisan consensus. He resented the media last week for their coverage of his Helsinki summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

After receiving condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans, the president was forced to correct his statement, only partially distancing himself from what he had said a day before. Now, he is trying to spin the news himself.

Trump wrote on Twitter that he is “very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump!”

Despite being consistently called out on his lies by experts and critics, the president’s strategy seems to be working with his base, as his standing with Republicans continues to rise, according to a series of new polls.