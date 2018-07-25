Trump’s fit of rage over TV tuned to CNN captures how out of touch with reality the president is

According to a leaked e-mail obtained by the New York Times, president Donald Trump raged at his staff when he found that Melania Trump’s television aboard Air Force One was tuned to CNN, at the beginning of their recent trip to Europe.
Trump scolded aides for violating a rule that the White House entourage should begin each trip tuned to Fox, over “fake news” CNN.
The email was an internal exchange between officials in the White House Military Office and the White House Communications agency last Thursday.
This marks only the latest indication that the president is willingly becoming more out of touch with reality. He is now even advertising to supporters that they should not trust the news.
“Stick with us. Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” Trump said on Thursday at the annual convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kansas City, Missouri.
“What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not happening.”
The president has shown to be incredibly susceptible to any form of criticism, even when there is bipartisan consensus. He resented the media last week for their coverage of his Helsinki summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
After receiving condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans, the president was forced to correct his statement, only partially distancing himself from what he had said a day before. Now, he is trying to spin the news himself.
Trump wrote on Twitter that he is “very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump!”
Despite being consistently called out on his lies by experts and critics, the president’s strategy seems to be working with his base, as his standing with Republicans continues to rise, according to a series of new polls.
Ataque de furia de Trump por televisión sintonizada a CNN captura cuán fuera de sintonía con la realidad está el presidente
Según un correo electrónico filtrado obtenido por el New York Times, el presidente Donald Trump enfureció con su personal cuando descubrió que la televisión de Melania Trump a bordo del Air Force One estaba sintonizada para CNN, al inicio de su reciente viaje a Europa.
Trump recriminó a sus ayudantes por violar la regla de que el séquito de la Casa Blanca debería comenzar cada viaje sintonizado a Fox, por encima de “fake news” CNN.
El correo electrónico fue un intercambio interno entre funcionarios de la Oficina Militar de la Casa Blanca y la agencia de comunicaciones de la Casa Blanca el jueves pasado.
Esto marca solo la última indicación de que el presidente voluntariamente está cada vez más fuera de contacto con la realidad. Ahora incluso anuncia a sus seguidores que no deben confiar en las noticias.
“Quédense con nosotros. No crean en la mierda que ven de estas personas, las noticias falsas”, dijo Trump el jueves en la convención anual de los Veteranos de Guerras Extranjeras en Kansas City, Missouri.
“Lo que están viendo y lo que están leyendo no está sucediendo”.
El presidente ha demostrado ser increíblemente susceptible a cualquier forma de crítica, incluso cuando existe un consenso bipartidista. Se molestó con los medios la semana pasada por su cobertura de su cumbre de Helsinki con el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin.
Después de recibir condenas tanto de demócratas como de republicanos, el presidente se vio obligado a corregir su declaración, distanciándose solo parcialmente de lo que había dicho el día anterior. Ahora, él mismo está tratando de darle un giro a las noticias.
Trump escribió en Twitter que está “muy preocupado de que Rusia pelee duro para tener un impacto en las próximas elecciones. Basándome en el hecho de que ningún presidente ha sido más duro con Rusia que yo, estarán apoyando mucho a los demócratas. ¡Definitivamente no quieren a Trump!”.
A pesar de que expertos y críticos han expuesto constantemente sus mentiras, la estrategia del presidente parece estar funcionando con su base, ya que su posición con los republicanos sigue aumentando, según una serie de nuevas encuestas.