Trump’s idea for building a border wall in Sahara Desert becomes laughing stock on Twitter

President Donald Trump suggested that Spain build a wall across the Sahara desert in Africa in order to curb migration to Europe, according to Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell.

The Spanish official told The Guardian and multiple Spanish news outlets that the U.S. president proposed the wall idea during a meeting earlier this year.

When Trump as informed that the desert was 3,00 miles wide, Borrell said he replied: “The Sahara border can’t be bigger than our border with Mexico.”

The U.S.-Mexico border is approximately 2,000 miles wide.

Additionally, as many have already pointed out, Spain has no border with the Sahara, meaning it would have to build the hypothetic barrier on foreign land.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, people have made fun of the president’ ludicrous idea, calling it “racist” and poking fun at the naivety of such a wall.

User John Clarke, whose tweet was singled out by The Huffington Post said: “Donald Trump has used his vast brain (a very big brain bigger than the biggest brain he’s ever seen) to suggest that Spain (which is in Europe) build a wall across the Sahara desert (which is in Africa)”.

British Journalist Matthew Chapman tweeted: “I don’t even know where to begin with how racist and stupid this idea is. Maybe let’s start with the fact that 8 out of the top 10 countries European migrants are coming from are north of where that wall would be.”

Spain’s new administration has gained the world’s good will by accepting refugees that have been rescued after being stranded in the Mediterranean Sea. Many Spaniards, as well as Europeans, consider immigration as one of the most divisive and important topics of the region.