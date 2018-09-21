Trump’s idea for building a border wall in Sahara Desert becomes laughing stock on Twitter

President Donald Trump suggested that Spain build a wall across the Sahara desert in Africa in order to curb migration to Europe, according to Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell.
The Spanish official told The Guardian and multiple Spanish news outlets that the U.S. president proposed the wall idea during a meeting earlier this year.
When Trump as informed that the desert was 3,00 miles wide, Borrell said he replied: “The Sahara border can’t be bigger than our border with Mexico.”
The U.S.-Mexico border is approximately 2,000 miles wide.
Additionally, as many have already pointed out, Spain has no border with the Sahara, meaning it would have to build the hypothetic barrier on foreign land.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, people have made fun of the president’ ludicrous idea, calling it “racist” and poking fun at the naivety of such a wall.
User John Clarke, whose tweet was singled out by The Huffington Post said: “Donald Trump has used his vast brain (a very big brain bigger than the biggest brain he’s ever seen) to suggest that Spain (which is in Europe) build a wall across the Sahara desert (which is in Africa)”.
British Journalist Matthew Chapman tweeted: “I don’t even know where to begin with how racist and stupid this idea is. Maybe let’s start with the fact that 8 out of the top 10 countries European migrants are coming from are north of where that wall would be.”
Spain’s new administration has gained the world’s good will by accepting refugees that have been rescued after being stranded in the Mediterranean Sea. Many Spaniards, as well as Europeans, consider immigration as one of the most divisive and important topics of the region.
Idea de Trump de construir muro fronterizo en desierto del Sahara se convierte en hazmerreír en Twitter
El presidente Donald Trump sugirió que España construya un muro en el desierto del Sahara en África para frenar la migración a Europa, según el ministro español de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell.
El funcionario español dijo a The Guardian y a múltiples medios de comunicación españoles que el presidente de los Estados Unidos propuso la idea del muro durante una reunión a principios de este año.
Cuando Trump fue informado de que el desierto tenía 3,000 millas de ancho, Borrell dijo que Trump respondió: “La frontera del Sahara no puede ser más grande que nuestra frontera con México”.
La frontera de EE. UU.-México tiene aproximadamente 2.000 millas de ancho.
Además, como muchos ya han señalado, España no tiene frontera con el Sahara, lo que significa que tendría que construir la barrera hipotética en tierras extranjeras.
Mientras tanto, en Twitter, la gente se burló de la idea ridícula del presidente, calificándola de “racista” y burlándose de la ingenuidad de tal muro.
El usuario John Clarke, cuyo tweet fue seleccionado por The Huffington Post, dijo: “Donald Trump ha utilizado su vasto cerebro (un cerebro muy grande más grande que el cerebro más grande que haya visto) para sugerir que España (que está en Europa) construya un muro a través del desierto del Sahara (que está en África)”.
El periodista británico Matthew Chapman tuiteó: “Ni siquiera sé por dónde empezar con lo racista y estúpida que es esta idea. Tal vez comencemos con el hecho de que 8 de los 10 principales países de donde proceden los inmigrantes europeos están al norte de donde estaría ese muro”.
La nueva administración de España ha ganado la buena voluntad del mundo aceptando refugiados que han sido rescatados después de quedar varados en el mar Mediterráneo. Muchos españoles, así como europeos, consideran la inmigración como uno de los temas más divisivos e importantes de la región.