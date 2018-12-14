Trump’s inauguration committee under federal investigation

Federal prosecutors are investigating the 2017 inauguration committee for President Donald Trump under suspicion of misspent donations of donors trading money for access to policy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
A Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office investigating the probe said it is still in “early stages.” The paper also reported that part of the reason the investigation arose was because of materials seized by the FBI from Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen.
The Journal reported authorities found a recording of conversation between Cohen and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff – a former adviser to first lady Melania Trump – in which she expressed concerns about how inaugural money was being spent.
The Wall Street Journal reported the story citing sources familiar with the matter.
Comité de inauguración de Trump bajo investigación federal
Fiscales federales están investigando el comité de inauguración de 2017 para el presidente Donald Trump bajo sospecha de donaciones malgastadas de donadores que intercambian dinero para acceder a la política, informó el jueves el Wall Street Journal.
La oficina del abogado de Manhattan en Estados Unidos que lidera la investigación dijo que todavía está en “etapas iniciales”. El periódico también informó que parte de la razón por la que surgió la investigación fue debido a los materiales incautados por el FBI al ex abogado personal de Donald Trump Michael Cohen.
El Journal informó que las autoridades encontraron una grabación de la conversación entre Cohen y Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, ex asesora de la primera dama Melania Trump, en la que expresó su preocupación sobre cómo se estaba gastando el dinero inaugural.
El Wall Street Journal informó sobre la historia citando fuentes familiarizadas con el asunto.