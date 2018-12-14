Trump’s inauguration committee under federal investigation

Federal prosecutors are investigating the 2017 inauguration committee for President Donald Trump under suspicion of misspent donations of donors trading money for access to policy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

A Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office investigating the probe said it is still in “early stages.” The paper also reported that part of the reason the investigation arose was because of materials seized by the FBI from Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The Journal reported authorities found a recording of conversation between Cohen and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff – a former adviser to first lady Melania Trump – in which she expressed concerns about how inaugural money was being spent.

The Wall Street Journal reported the story citing sources familiar with the matter.