Trump’s pick for World Bank president gets job

President Donald Trump’s pick for World Bank president, David Malpass, has been officially approved for the role.

Malpass’ pick for the job was controversial due to his role as a senior economic advisor to the U.S. president during his 2016 election campaign. Malpass is said to be a Trump loyalist.

Critics of the appointment say they worry Malvas will try to reduce the World Bank’s role, since he has criticized the institution in the past.

The White House has advertised Malpass the opposite way, though, saying that the long-time Republican would be a “pro-growth reformer.”

The BBC reports that Malvas said he was “honored” by the appointment.

“Our twin goals of eliminating extreme poverty and achieving shared prosperity are more relevant than ever,” Malpass said.

Malpass, a former Bear Sterns economist, has criticized the World Bank in the past, as well as the International Monetary Fund, for being “intrusive” and “entrenched.”