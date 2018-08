Trump’s space force would be a reality by 2020, Pence announces

Vice President Mike Pence said in a speech at the Pentagon on Thursday morning that a sixth branch of the US military would debut by 2020.

President Donald Trump proposed the building of a Space Force earlier this year, which prompted high-ranking military officials to discuss how a division of labor between NASA, the Air Force and the new military branch would look.

“The time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of our armed forces,” said Pence. “The time has come to establish the United States Space Force.”

This would mark the first time a military branch has been created in over 70 years.

Pence cited military advances in space by adversaries such as Russia and China as the reasoning behind the new Force.

“Our adversaries have transformed space into a war-fighting domain already. Peace only comes through strength, and in the realm of outer space, the United States Space Force will be that strength in the years ahead,” the Vice President said.

The last time a new military branch was added was in 1947, with the creation of the Air Force after World War II.