Trump’s “Space Force” Would Need Congressional Action

President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon on Monday to create a new service branch dedicated to military operations in space.
“I’m hereby directing the Department of Defense and pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces,” Trump said at the White House. “We are going to have the Air Force and we are going to have a Space Force,” he added, indicating that the new branch would be separate from the other five existing services. “Separate but equal.”
However, Todd Harrison, director of the aerospace security project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that “the president can’t create a new military service on his own.” “There’s going to have to be legislation,” he said.
The existing service branches conduct some space operations which presumably would become Space Force’s responsibility. Legislation would be required in order to create new positions and manpower policies for operations currently carried out by the Navy, Army and Air Force.
There is also little clarity on a Space Force’s budget, personnel and specific duties. Rep. Michael R. Turner, chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces, said that “establishing a service branch requires congressional action.” He added, “We still don’t know what a Space Force would do, who is going to be in it, or how much is it going to cost.”
The Senate could then be the last stronghold of opposition to the president’s idea. Lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, who are opposed to a Space Force have reminded the president that a new service branch’s approval has to go first through Capitol Hill before launching at the Pentagon.
Bill Nelson, a top Democrat on the Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, also expressed reservations about Trump’s idea, as well as concern for what it may mean for the Air Force. “The president told a U.S. general to create a new Space Force as 6th branch of military today, which generals tell me they don’t want. Thankfully, the president can’t do it without Congress because now is NOT the time to rip the Air Force Apart.”
Any final decision, though, will have to wait on a report from the Pentagon and wait for the beginning of a fiscal year to include the new branch in the federal budget. The realization of a Space Force would have to likely wait until 2020.
“Fuerza Espacial” de Trump necesitaría acción del Congreso
El presidente Donald Trump ordenó el lunes al Pentágono crear una nueva rama de servicio dedicada a las operaciones militares en el espacio.
“Por la presente estoy ordenando al Departamento de Defensa y al Pentágono comenzar inmediatamente el proceso necesario para establecer una Fuerza Espacial como la sexta rama de las fuerzas armadas”, dijo Trump en la Casa Blanca. “Vamos a tener la Fuerza Aérea y vamos a tener una Fuerza Espacial”, agregó, indicando que la nueva sucursal estaría separada de los otros cinco servicios existentes. “Separados pero iguales.”
Sin embargo, Todd Harrison, director del proyecto de seguridad aeroespacial en el Centro de Estudios Estratégicos e Internacionales, dijo que “el presidente no puede crear un nuevo servicio militar por su cuenta”. “Va a tener que haber legislación”, dijo.
Las ramas de servicio existentes llevan a cabo algunas operaciones espaciales que presumiblemente se convertirían en la responsabilidad de la Fuerza Espacial. Se requeriría legislación para crear nuevos puestos y políticas de mano de obra para las operaciones actualmente llevadas a cabo por la Marina, el Ejército y la Fuerza Aérea.
También hay poca claridad sobre el presupuesto, el personal y los deberes específicos de la Fuerza Espacial. El representante Michael R. Turner, presidente del Subcomité de Fuerzas Aéreas y Terrestres Tácticas de la Cámara de Representantes, dijo que “establecer una nueva arma de servicio requiere acción del Congreso”. Agregó: “Todavía no sabemos lo que haría una Fuerza Espacial, quién estará en ella, o cuánto costará”.
El Senado podría ser el último bastión de la oposición a la idea del presidente. Los legisladores, demócratas y republicanos, que se oponen a la Fuerza Espacial, le han recordado al presidente que la aprobación de un nuevo servicio tiene que pasar primero a través del Capitolio antes de su lanzamiento en el Pentágono.
Bill Nelson, uno de los principales demócratas en el Subcomité de Ciberseguridad de las Fuerzas Armadas, también expresó sus reservas sobre la idea de Trump y lo que podría significar para la Fuerza Aérea. “El presidente le dijo a un general de los EE. UU. que cree una nueva Fuerza Espacial como la sexta rama de las fuerzas armadas hoy, los generales me dicen que no quieren. Afortunadamente, el presidente no puede hacerlo sin el Congreso porque ahora NO es el momento de lastimar a la Fuerza Aérea“.
Sin embargo, cualquier decisión final tendrá que esperar un informe del Pentágono y esperar al comienzo de un año fiscal para incluir la nueva rama en el presupuesto federal. La realización de una Fuerza Espacial tendría que esperar probablemente hasta 2020.