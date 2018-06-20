Trump’s “Space Force” Would Need Congressional Action

President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon on Monday to create a new service branch dedicated to military operations in space.

“I’m hereby directing the Department of Defense and pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces,” Trump said at the White House. “We are going to have the Air Force and we are going to have a Space Force,” he added, indicating that the new branch would be separate from the other five existing services. “Separate but equal.”

However, Todd Harrison, director of the aerospace security project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that “the president can’t create a new military service on his own.” “There’s going to have to be legislation,” he said.

The existing service branches conduct some space operations which presumably would become Space Force’s responsibility. Legislation would be required in order to create new positions and manpower policies for operations currently carried out by the Navy, Army and Air Force.

There is also little clarity on a Space Force’s budget, personnel and specific duties. Rep. Michael R. Turner, chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces, said that “establishing a service branch requires congressional action.” He added, “We still don’t know what a Space Force would do, who is going to be in it, or how much is it going to cost.”

The Senate could then be the last stronghold of opposition to the president’s idea. Lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, who are opposed to a Space Force have reminded the president that a new service branch’s approval has to go first through Capitol Hill before launching at the Pentagon.

Bill Nelson, a top Democrat on the Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, also expressed reservations about Trump’s idea, as well as concern for what it may mean for the Air Force. “The president told a U.S. general to create a new Space Force as 6th branch of military today, which generals tell me they don’t want. Thankfully, the president can’t do it without Congress because now is NOT the time to rip the Air Force Apart.”

Any final decision, though, will have to wait on a report from the Pentagon and wait for the beginning of a fiscal year to include the new branch in the federal budget. The realization of a Space Force would have to likely wait until 2020.