Trust in Putin falls to 13-year low, according to Russian pollster

Public trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin has fallen to its lowest level in 13 years, according to a Russian state pollster.

The poll conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center, found that trust in the Russian president had fallen to 33.4 percent, its lowest level since 2006.

Reuters reports that the results, however, do not pose an immediate problem for Putin, who won a landslide election victory and a new six-year mandate in March last year, but could embolden any potential future adversaries.

Putin’s overall approval rating, which is different from his trust rating, is still high at just over 60 percent. However, it has slipped from its peak of nearly 90 percent amid dismay over falling household incomes and unpopular government moves to raise the retirement age and hike value added tax.

Putin’s trust rating hit a high of 71 percent in July 2015 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea the previous year.

Despite the results the poll issued, Putin remains far more trusted than any other politician in Russia, the same poll showed.