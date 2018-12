Tumblr bans adult content, users complain

One of the largest blogging platforms on the web, Tumblr, has announced it will ban adult content. Starting Dec. 17, “adult content will not be allowed on Tumblr, regardless of how old you are,” aid a post on the Tumblr Belt Center. If users find any adult content, they can report it to Tumblr, who will take down the content or ban or purge the account. Tumblr blogs that have been labeled as “explicit” will also have to abide by the new rules.

According to the post, adult content means “photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples, and any content… that depicts sex acts.” Written erotica, nude art sculptures and illustrations will still be allowed on Tumblr.

The platform had always been seen as a safe haven for content that didn’t seem appropriate for places like Facebook or Instagram. Without the freedom to post racier content, many users fear that will mean the end of Tumblr.

CEO Jeff D’Onofrio posted about the change in policy: “As Tumblr continues to grow and evolve, and our understanding of our impact on our world becomes clearer, we have a responsibility to consider that impact across different age groups, demographics, cultures, and mindsets,” D’Onofrio wrote. “We spent considerable time weighing the pros and cons of expression in the community that includes adult content. In doing so, it became clear that without this content we have the opportunity to create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves.”