Turkey hit by financial fears; currency nosedives

Turkey was hit by a financial shockwave on Friday, as its currency nosedived over concerns about its economic policies and a dispute with the United States. Financial fears were further worsened by President Trump, as he promised to double tariffs on the NATO ally.

The lira fell 14 per cent in one day to 6.51 per dollar, and it is expected to make investors fearful of putting their money in the country.

Overall, Turkey’s currency has fallen 41 percent this year as the country comes to terms with years of high debt, the international community expresses worries over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s dictatorial practices and the relationship with the U.S. weakens.

Trump acknowledged via Twitter that the U.S. relationship with Turkey is not the best at the moment. “Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!”, he wrote.

He also announced that tariffs on aluminum imports would be increased to 20 percent and those on steel to 50 percent as the Turkish Lira “slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!”