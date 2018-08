Turkey Increases Tariffs on US Goods escalating trade war

The Turkish government announced Wednesday that it is increasing tariffs on certain U.S. imports, in retaliation to the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

The products include rice, cars, alcohol and coal. The administration of president Recep tayyip Erdogan said tariffs on American cars will be doubled to 120 percent while those on alcoholic drinks will be hiked by the same rate to 140 percent.

The measures announced by Turkey are seen largely as a symbolic gesture to make a political point, as they shrink in comparison to the ones imposed by the U.S. Overall, the duties will amount to $533 million.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said via Twitter that tariffs on certain products were increased “within the framework of the principle of reciprocally in retaliation for the deliberate economic attacks by the United States.”

The escalating feud between Turkey and the United States has made the Turkish lira drop to record lows in recent weeks, having fallen some 42 percent so far this year.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalim claimed Wednesday that measures aimed at lifting the Turkish currency were taking effect.

“We predict that measures that our institutions will continue to take will result in an even stronger normalization of the Turkish economy,” Kalin said.