Turkey says US plea on Kurds is “unacceptable”

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly rejected US calls for his country to protect Kurdish fighters in Syria.

Erdogan said such statements, made by US National Security Advisor John Bolton over the weekend, were “unacceptable”.

The BBC reports that Bolton is currently in Ankara, seeking guarantees that members of a Kurdish militia battling the Islamic State group will be safe after US troops backing them pull out.

However, Turkey regards the People’s Protection Units (YPG) as a terrorist group.

On Tuesday, Erdogan told members of parliament from his governing Justice and Development Party that he count not “accept and swallow” Bolton’s message.

Erdogan said that Americans did not know who the various Kurdish groups were, adding: “If the US evaluates them as ‘Kurdish brothers’ then they are in a serious delusion.”

Erdogan considers the YPG an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has fought for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey for three decades. The YPG denies any direct organizational links to the PKK.